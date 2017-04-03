Two faculties in Azerbaijan University of Languages merged

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two faculties in Azerbaijan University of Languages have been merged.

According to the decision of the Azerbaijan University of Languages (AUL) Academic Council, School of Education (English and German) and School of Educational School (English and French) were merged and Education (teaching) established on their base.

Report informs citing AUL Department of Information that the aim is creation of responsible, transparent and effective governance mechanisms according to education results, modernization of regulation and management on the basis of international best practices, achievement of introduction of result-oriented and transparent governance model.

News.Az

News.Az