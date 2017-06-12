Two Georgian citizens stage hunger strike in Armenian jail

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nona Toloriana says that her brother has been on hunger strike for the past few days and has written to Armenia’s Human Rights’ Defender on the matter.

Georgian citizen Nona Toloriana has telephoned Hetq, concerned about the health of her brother Zviad Toloriani who’s been imprisoned in Armenia’s Nubarashen Penitentiary since November 2015 after being convicted for attempted robbery, AzVision reports.

Nona Toloriana says that her brother has been on hunger strike for the past few days and has written to Armenia’s Human Rights’ Defender on the matter.

Armenia’s Department of Corrections confirmed that Zviad Toloriani and Edward Gugushvili, also sentenced on the same charge, have been on hunger strike since June 6.

They are demanding a review of the court verdict.

Nona Toloriani wants to get her brother back to Georgia but extradition seems out of the question for now.

The two were arrested after a Yerevan woman claimed that two men attempted to gain access to their Yerevan apartment ad burglarize them.

News.Az

News.Az