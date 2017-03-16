Yandex metrika counter

Two injured in shooting at French school, one arrest: police source

  • World
  • Share
Two injured in shooting at French school, one arrest: police source

A shooting has taken place at a high school in the small southern French town of Grasse, injuring at least two people, a police source said.

The source said it was too early to say whether it was a terrorist attack but that one man had been arrested and a second was possibly being sought.

Local emergency services advised residents on Twitter to stay at home. The government launched its mobile telephone application warning of a "terrorist" attack.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      