Two injured in shooting at French school, one arrest: police source

A shooting has taken place at a high school in the small southern French town of Grasse, injuring at least two people, a police source said.

The source said it was too early to say whether it was a terrorist attack but that one man had been arrested and a second was possibly being sought.

Local emergency services advised residents on Twitter to stay at home. The government launched its mobile telephone application warning of a "terrorist" attack.

