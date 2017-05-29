Two Iranian border guards killed in northwestern Iran during clashes with Kurds

Two Iranian border guards killed in northwestern Iran during clashes with Kurds

+ ↺ − 16 px

PJAK is a militant anti-Iranian group, which seeks independence for Kurdish population in Iran.

Two Iranian border guards were killed and five more injured as a result of an armed clash with a Kurdish militant group Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) at Iran's northwestern border with Iraq's autonomous region of Kurdistan, Sputnik reported citing local media.

According to the Tasnim news agency, the servicemen were conducting a change of guard on Saturday night, when the incident occurred.

Kurds are an ethnic minority in Iran, Iraq, Turkey and Syria and are striving for the establishment of an independent Kurdish state.

PJAK is a militant anti-Iranian group, which seeks independence for Kurdish population in Iran. The group is considered to be an affiliate of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is listed as terrorist organization in Turkey, the European Union and the United States.

News.Az

News.Az