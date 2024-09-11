Two Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza helicopter crash - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two soldiers were killed and several others were injured when an Israeli Air Force helicopter crashed in the southern Gaza Strip last night.

#Israeli Air Force #helicoptercrash in #RafahUnderAttack



An Israeli Air Force helicopter, which was tasked with evacuating a wounded soldier for hospital treatment, crashed during landing in the Rafah area of ​​the southern Gaza Strip last night. According to preliminary… pic.twitter.com/5jKJa7po2u — News.Az (@news_az) September 11, 2024

The Israeli military called the helicopter crash an ‘accident’, News.Az reports citing local media.Preliminary findings from an IAF investigation indicate that a UH-60 Black Hawk from the 123rd Squadron was dispatched to Rafah with a Unit 669 medical team to evacuate a critically injured combat engineer amid ongoing fighting in the area.The crash occurred during the final approach to land inside an IDF encampment in Rafah around 12:30 a.m.According to the initial probe, the helicopter hit the ground rather than landing smoothly. The investigation also confirmed that the helicopter was not struck by enemy fire and the crash happened just before landing, suggesting it did not fall from a great height.The site of an IDF helicopter crash in the southern Gaza Strip, September 11, 2024. (Courtesy)Two soldiers were killed and several were wounded after an Israeli Air Force helicopter crashed in the southern Gaza Strip last night, in what the military describes as an accident.According to an initial IAF probe, a UH-60 Black Hawk from the 123rd Squadron had flown to Rafah with a Unit 669 medical team to evacuate a seriously wounded combat engineer during fighting in the area.During the final landing stage inside an IDF encampment in Rafah at around 12:30 a.m., the helicopter impacted the ground instead of touching down correctly. According to the probe, the helicopter was not hit by enemy fire, and the crash occurred moments before the aircraft was supposed to land, meaning it did not fall from a significant height.The helicopter was still heavily damaged in the crash, and all those aboard it were hurt.In all, two soldiers were killed and another eight were taken to hospitals, four of them in serious condition. Among the four seriously wounded is the combat engineer who was injured separately.The names of the killed soldiers have not yet been released but their families have been informed.

News.Az