Two killed, four injured after train hits railway workers in S. Korea

Two workers were killed and another four were seriously hurt Tuesday after being struck by a passenger train in South Korea's southeastern city of Cheongdo, officials said.

The accident occurred around 10:50 a.m. near the Cheongdo Bullfighting Stadium when a Mugunghwa train bound for Jinju in South Gyeongsang Province hit seven workers who were inspecting structures on a slope near the tracks, according to police and the state-run Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL), News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

They were taken to a nearby hospital, but two died. The remaining one worker sustained light injuries.

Eighty-nine passengers were on board the train, with no injuries reported so far.

The workers were conducting the inspections due to recent heavy rains in Cheongdo, according to KORAIL. Officials are conducting an investigation to find the exact cause of the accident.

News.Az