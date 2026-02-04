Two killed in Russian drone attack in Dnipropetrovsk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were killed and two others injured after Russian drones struck parts of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region during overnight attacks, regional authorities said.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, drones targeted the Vasylkivka community in the Synelnykove district. A 68-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were killed in the strike. Two other civilians, a 47-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, were injured and taken to hospital, where they are reported to be in moderate condition, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The attacks also caused fires and significant damage to civilian property. Officials said three private houses were damaged and one home was completely destroyed. Several outbuildings, vehicles, an unused building and an administrative structure were also damaged. A power line was affected during the strike.

Other parts of the region also came under attack. Authorities said Russian forces targeted the Nikopol district, including the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka communities. The attacks reportedly involved FPV drones and Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

Local officials said infrastructure facilities and additional power lines were damaged in those strikes.

The attacks are part of ongoing hostilities in the region, which has faced repeated drone and missile strikes targeting energy infrastructure and populated areas.

Earlier reports also indicated that a media crew came under a repeat drone strike while documenting the aftermath of a previous attack on a bus carrying miners.

Authorities continue to assess the full scale of the damage and provide assistance to affected residents.

News.Az