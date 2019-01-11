Two more Armenian soldiers injured in road accidents
Two more soldiers of Armenia’s military units, stationed in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, were injured in road accidents in December 2018.
Serviceman Kachik Gevorkyan was injured after falling out of a minibus during his vocation. The serviceman was hospitalized after receiving first aid, Armenian media reports.
Moreover, Armenian military officer Rafael Sahakyan was severely injured in a road accident that took place on the Gorus-Khankendi highway.
Criminal cases have been initiated on both facts, an investigation is underway.
News.Az