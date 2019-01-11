Two more Armenian soldiers injured in road accidents

Two more Armenian soldiers injured in road accidents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two more soldiers of Armenia’s military units, stationed in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, were injured in road accidents in December 2018.

Serviceman Kachik Gevorkyan was injured after falling out of a minibus during his vocation. The serviceman was hospitalized after receiving first aid, Armenian media reports.

Moreover, Armenian military officer Rafael Sahakyan was severely injured in a road accident that took place on the Gorus-Khankendi highway.

Criminal cases have been initiated on both facts, an investigation is underway.

News.Az

News.Az