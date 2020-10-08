Two more Azerbaijani civilians injured in Armenian attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues to violate the norms and principles of international law committing terrorist acts against the civilian population.

On October 8, targeting settlements and demilitarized zones, as well as non-military clearly visible and distinguishable objects, including the civilian population the armed forces of the occupying country intensively fired rockets and artillery shells at Aghdam district from different directions, the Prosecutor General’s Office told News.Az.

On October 8th at about 8 am, a shell falling in Alibayli village resulted in injuring residents of Boyukbayli village - Jabrayilli Sadi Babir, born in 1992, and Guliyeva Huru Talysh, born in 1977, passing through the village. They were hospitalized with various wounds, and numerous civil infrastructure facilities and houses in the rural area were excessively damaged.

Given the present combat conditions the prosecution authorities are conducting all possible investigative measures.

News.Az