Two more Azerbaijani servicemen wounded in Armenian UAV attack

In the morning of September 1, the Armenian armed forces units in Zod direction of the Basarkechar region launched attack UAVs against the Azerbaijani Army positions stationed in the territory of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Consequently, two more servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army were wounded, the Defense Ministry said.

At present, the Azerbaijan Army Units are taking decisive retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

News.Az