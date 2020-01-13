Two Moscow courts receive bomb threats, says source

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Moscow district courts have received anonymous bomb threats on Monday, a source in the emergency services informed TASS.

"Koptevsky and Golovinsky courts in Moscow have received emails with bomb threats. They are not being evacuated," the source stated.

A wave of bomb threats began in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian regions in late November 2019. Unknown persons repeatedly call in bomb threats to various facilities: courts, schools, hospitals, airports, train stations. All the previous threats resulted to be false.



