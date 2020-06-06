Two new coronavirus cases recorded in occupied Nagorno Karabakh, condition of one is extremely grave

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two more people in occupied Nagorno Karabakh have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Armenian media.

One of them is in the group of the risk. The patient is 71 years old and has lung disease for the past 10 years and has recently returned from Armenia.



Doctors assess his condition as grave. The patient is on ventilation.



The other citizen is isolated, doctors say the condition of the patient is satisfactory.



The total number of infected in occupied Nagorno Karabakh reached 59 of which 31 have recovered.

News.Az