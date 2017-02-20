Yandex metrika counter

Two of Azerbaijanis killed in bus crash in Turkey’s Igdir identified

Twenty-six Azerbaijani nationals have been injured as a result of the road accident in the Turkish province of Igdir, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Hi

According to him, eight people died as a result of the accident and the work is underway to determine whether there are Azerbaijani citizens.

Two of the Azerbaijani nationals killed in the bus crash in the Turkish province of Igdir have been identified as Farhad Farhadli and Suleyman Aliyev.

