Two patients die from coronavirus in Azerbaijan

Two patients died from the novel coronavirus in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Sunday.

One of them, born in 1931, suffered from diabetes. The second patient, born in 1956, had coronary heart disease, arterial hypertension, and diabetes.

Both of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Resuscitation measures to stabilize the health of the patients didn’t yield results. Currently, members of their families and other people with whom they contacted are identified and quarantined.

In total, 584 cases of infection have been recorded in the country. Around 32 people recovered, seven died and treatment of the remaining 545 patients continues.

