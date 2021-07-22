Two people injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district

Two people were hit a mine in the liberated area of Azerbaijan’s Khojlay district in the evening of July 21, the Khojaly District Prosecutor's Office told News.Az.

The prosecutor's office received information about the detonation of two people by an anti-personnel mine in Khojaly.

It was found that Tahir Mahmudov and Yasin Mehraliyev were blown up by a mine, employees of a company conducting construction work in the district. They received injuries of varying severity.

The Khojaly District Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.

News.Az