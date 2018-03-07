Two people survived Chechnya helicopter crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people have survived a Mi-8 helicopter crash in Chechnya, a local law enforcement source said.

"Three people have died, two have survived, and the other four are missing," TASS cited the source as saying.

The Chechen Health Ministry reported that one person was injured in the crash and was evacuated. The emergencies services earlier reported there were nine people on board the Mi-8 of the Russian border service: two people survived, three died and four are missing.

