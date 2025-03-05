Two pilots found dead as wreckage of missing Philippine fighter jet found

Two pilots found dead as wreckage of missing Philippine fighter jet found

A Philippine Air Force FA-50 takes off during the US-Philippines joint air force military exercise dubbed 'Cope Thunder' at Basa Air Base in Pampanga on April 11, 2024. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP/File

+ ↺ − 16 px

The wreckage of a Philippine Air Force F-50 fighter jet that went missing during a tactical night mission was discovered at Mt. Kalatungan in the southern province of Bukidnon, the military confirmed Wednesday.

Both pilots onboard lost their lives in the crash, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The jet was located at 11 a.m. local time (0300GMT), Lt. Col. Salvacion Evangelista, spokesperson for the military’s Eastern Mindanao Command, said in a statement. However, details about the aircraft’s condition were not disclosed.

An aerial reconnaissance team spotted two bodies near the crash site, he added.

The fighter jet went missing on Tuesday during a tactical night operation as ground troops engaged in clashes with members of the New People's Army, a Maoist armed group, in Bukidnon.

News.Az