Two pilots killed in light aircraft crash in Moscow region

Two pilots lost their lives on Thursday in a light aircraft crash in the Ramenskoye district of the Moscow region.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft crashed Thursday afternoon near Myachkovo Airfield, the Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor's Office said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The aircraft crashed in a field and no damage on the ground was reported.

News.Az