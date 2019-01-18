Two Su-34 jets collide in Russia's Far East - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Sukhoi Su-34 fighter bombers have collided in mid-air over the Strait of Tatary (or the Tatar Strait) in Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Region, a source in

"According to preliminary data, the accident occurred over the Tatar Strait. Two Su-34 jets vanished from radar screens close to the inhabited community of Nelma in the Sovetsko-Gavansky District. They presumably collided in mid-air," the source said.

That said, a search operation is underway.

Earlier, a TASS source said that both planes had been flying from the sea when they collided in mid-air. The crew of one aircraft managed to eject, while the second plane will probably be able to return to the base. However, the fate of both crews still remains unknown.

News.Az

News.Az