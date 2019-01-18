Yandex metrika counter

Two Su-34 jets collide in Russia's Far East - UPDATED

  • Region
  • Share
Two Su-34 jets collide in Russia's Far East - UPDATED

Two Sukhoi Su-34 fighter bombers have collided in mid-air over the Strait of Tatary (or the Tatar Strait) in Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Region, a source in

"According to preliminary data, the accident occurred over the Tatar Strait. Two Su-34 jets vanished from radar screens close to the inhabited community of Nelma in the Sovetsko-Gavansky District. They presumably collided in mid-air," the source said.

That said, a search operation is underway.

Earlier, a TASS source said that both planes had been flying from the sea when they collided in mid-air. The crew of one aircraft managed to eject, while the second plane will probably be able to return to the base. However, the fate of both crews still remains unknown.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      