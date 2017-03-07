Two Syrian YPG terrorists remanded in SE Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

A court in southeastern Hakkari province has remanded in custody two Syrian YPG terrorists, according to a governor's statement on Monday.

The terrorists were arrested last Tuesday in Semdinli district after having entered the country illegally and claimed to be refugees, the statement said, adding the detention followed a probe which revealed that the Syrian nationals had in fact been members of the armed terrorist group YPG, which is the armed wing of PYD, designated by Ankara as the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, according to Anadolu Agency.

The terrorists were referred to a court on Sunday and remanded in custody, the statement said.

PKK is also listed as a terrorist organization by the EU and the U.S.

News.Az

News.Az