Two-thirds of Brits double-vaccinated as cases highest since January

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced on Wednesday that two-thirds of Brits have now received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, as the UK recorded the highest number of cases since mid-January.

Javid tweeted: “Two thirds of adults across the UK have now had two jabs. We have beaten our target by almost a week - this is a huge achievement. Thank you to everyone who has come forward. The vaccine is our wall of defence against the virus.”

Government data released on Wednesday showed that over 46 million Brits have now received their first dose of vaccine, and over 35.1 million Brits their second dose.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Barely 8 months since the first vaccine, 2/3 of UK adults have had both doses. Thank you to everyone coming forward and to those helping others get jabbed. You are the reason we are able to cautiously ease restrictions next week. If you're over 18, book both your jabs now.”

England will lift almost all coronavirus restrictions on July 19, including mandatory face masks.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Wednesday that face masks will continue to be mandatory on Transport for London (TfL) services after July 19.

This was the date that the British government said face masks would no longer become compulsory in England but would be encouraged in certain circumstances. The decision, along with the mixed messaging in its communication, was met with widespread opposition.

Khan said: “By keeping face masks mandatory we will give Londoners and visitors the reassurance and confidence to make the most of what our city has to offer, while also protecting our heroic transport workers and those who may be vulnerable and rely on the network to get around our city.

“It's an extra layer of protection on top of TfL's world-leading enhanced cleaning regime - and I'm sure Londoners will continue to do the right thing as they have done throughout the pandemic, and continue to wear a face covering on TfL services.”

