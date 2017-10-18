Two tourists saved in snowy mountain rescue in Georgia

Two tourists have been saved by Georgian rescuers in a daring mountain rescue in western Georgia.

The mountaineers – from Georgia and Germany – contacted Georgia’s 112 emergency phone number after they became stuck in snow and needed help in an alpine zone at the Zekari Pass.

As soon as the incident was reported, rescuers from the Interior Ministry’s Bagdati unit launched a search operation to identify the exact location of the tourists.

Workers from Georgia’s Road Department carried out intense works to clean the roads from snow to allow the rescuers take the tourists out from the mountains.

The Ministry’s press office said that the tourists are now safe and in good health, Agenda,ge reported.

Zekari Pass is a mountain pass located in Georgia’s western Imereti region’s Bagdati Municipality in the Meskheti Range and is 2,182 metres high.

