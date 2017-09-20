Two Turkish agents captured by PKK

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has confirmed media reports that two Turkish intelligence officials have been captured by PKK in northern Iraq.

Cavusoglu said in an interview with Al-Monitor news website that Turkey is working for the return of "all citizens that the PKK kidnapped," adding that Ankara was not engaged in direct talks with the militant group "to bring back those two persons."

Reports claimed the agents were captured during an anti-PKK operation in Iraq in August.

