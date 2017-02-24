Two Turkish soldiers killed in Al-Bab

+ ↺ − 16 px

"There was a suicide attack which killed two of our soldiers and we have injured."

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in a suicide attack in the city of Al-Bab on Friday, the Turkish prime minister Binali Yildirim said, hours after a suicide bomber attacked Turkish-backed rebels outside the Syrian town, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

“There was a suicide attack which killed two of our soldiers and we have injured,” Yildirim said.

He added that they had been carrying out road checks in the town which rebels claimed they had seized from the ISIS group Thursday, the Express Tribune reported.

ISIS car bomb killed 60 people today in a Syrian village Sousian held by rebels backed by Turkey.

News.Az

News.Az