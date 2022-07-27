Two Turkish soldiers killed in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in northern Syria during an anti-terror operation, Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Mevlut Yogurtcu and Mert Otal died in hospital after terrorists opened fire in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone on Tuesday, according to the ministry.

The ministry conveyed condolences to the soldier’s family, Turkish forces, and the nation.

In a separate statement, the ministry said 25 PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralized by Turkish forces in Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Peace Spring zones.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

News.Az