Two U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash

Two United States service members were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the U.S. military said in a statement, Reuters reported.

“The cause of the crash is under investigation, however preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire,” the statement said.

