Two U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash
- 20 Nov 2019 10:18
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- World
Two United States service members were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the U.S. military said in a statement, Reuters reported.
“The cause of the crash is under investigation, however preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire,” the statement said.
News.Az