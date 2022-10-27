Two years pass since Armenian terror attack on Azerbaijan's Barda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two years have passed since the second missile attack by the Armenian Armed Forces on Azerbaijan's Barda district during the Second Karabakh War, News.Az reports.

On October 27, 2020, the enemy once again treacherously and brutally fired Smerch missiles at the village of Garayusifli in Barda, located away from the frontline.

As a result, civilians - Ofeliya Jafarova, Aybaniz Ahmadova, Ehtiram Ismayilov, Aysu Isgandarova, and Almaz Aliyeva (born in 2013) were killed, and 13 others were injured.

The enemy's rocket fire completely destroyed several houses and caused severe damage to the residents' properties.

The Barda district and the city were subjected to three rockets and heavy artillery attacks by the Armenian Armed Forces during the Second Karabakh War (on October 5, 8, 27, and 28, and November 7). As a result, 29 people were killed, 112 were injured, and the district's civil infrastructure facilities and vehicles were severely damaged.

News.Az