Two years pass since Armenia’s another deadly missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja

Two years have passed since the fifth missile attack by the Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city during the Second Karabakh War, News.Az reports.

On October 17, 2020, at around 01:00 am, in a treacherous and cruel manner, the enemy again fired SCUD/Elbrus operational-tactical ballistic missiles at Javadkhan settlement in the center of the second largest city of Azerbaijan, which is out of the war zone.

During the enemy attack, residential buildings were razed to the ground, and civilians were left under debris. Consequently, 14 people were killed, over 55 civilians were injured, and numerous civil infrastructure facilities and vehicles were severely damaged. Among the martyrs and injured were minors, women, and the elderly.

In connection with the attack, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has instituted a criminal case under Article 100.2 (conducting aggressive warfare), 120.2.1 (deliberate murder by a criminal organization), 120.2.4 (deliberate murder committed with special cruelty or in a publicly dangerous way), 120.2.7 (deliberate murder of two or more persons), 120.2.12 (deliberate murder on the motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity), 186.3 (deliberate destruction or damage to property, especially in the large size) and others and tasked the Investigative Department of the Prosecutor-General's Office to conduct the investigation.

During the Second Karabakh War, the Armenian armed forces fired missiles at and hit the city of Ganja 5 times (October 4, 5, 8, 11, 17) using heavy artillery. As a result, 26 people were martyred, 175 were injured, and civilian infrastructure and vehicles in the city were severely damaged.

News.Az