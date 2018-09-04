Typhoon Jebi hits southern Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Typhoon Jebi hit Japan on Tuesday, forcing hundreds to evacuate.

Citing the Japan Meteorological Agency, Kyodo News reported that the typhoon made landfall on the city of Kobe in Hyogo prefecture and the island of Shikoku in Tokushima prefecture, according to Anadolu Agency.

The typhoon brought heavy rains and powerful winds reaching 216 kilometers per hour (134 mph) in what may be the "strongest typhoon to make landfall in 25 years".

The region came to a standstill with hundreds of flights and train services being canceled.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has reportedly canceled his visit to the southwest of the country, advising residents to take necessary precautions and evacuate their homes early.

