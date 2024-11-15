Typhoon Man-Yi threatens Philippines amid ongoing recovery from Typhoon Usagi

Rescuers ferry stranded residents from their flooded houses at a village in the Philippines' Isabela province on Tuesday. Photo: Villamor VISAYA / AFP

Typhoon Man-Yi is bearing down on the Philippines, forcing hundreds to flee as the country struggles to recover from the devastation caused by Typhoon Usagi just days earlier.

Five major storms have battered the archipelago nation in the last three weeks, killing at least 163 people and prompting the United Nations to request $32.9 million in aid for the worst-affected regions.Typhoon Usagi hit the north of the country on Thursday, and on Friday rescuers were still scrambling to reach residents stranded on rooftops in northern Luzon island, where herds of livestock were devastated, News.Az reports, citing AFP. At the same time authorities began evacuating hundreds of people from the island of Catanduanes, which will likely be the first landmass hit directly by Typhoon Man-yi on Saturday, according to the weather service."We expect thousands more to evacuate in the hours before landfall, Roberto Monterola, operations chief of the Catanduanes civil defence office told AFP."We do not have enough evacuation centres, so some of them will be sheltering with neighbours who own houses made of stronger materials."A UN assessment said the past month's storms damaged or destroyed 207,000 houses, with 700,000 people forced to seek temporary shelter.Many families were without essentials like sleeping mats, hygiene kits and cooking supplies, and had limited access to safe drinking water.Thousands of hectares of farmland were destroyed and persistent flooding was likely to delay replanting efforts and worsen food supply problems, the report added.About 20 big storms and typhoons hit the Southeast Asian nation or its surrounding waters each year, killing scores of people, but it is unusual for multiple such weather events to take place in a small window.The weather service said this tends to happen during seasonal episodes of La Nina, a climatic phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean that pushes more warm water toward Asia, causing heavy rains and flooding in the region and drought in the southern United States.

News.Az