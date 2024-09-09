Typhoon Yagi death toll in Vietnam jumps to 59 - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of people killed after Typhoon Yagi swept through northern Vietnam rose to 59.

Yagi, according to meteorologists the most powerful typhoon to hit northern Vietnam in 30 years, downed bridges, tore roofs off buildings and damaged factories after making landfall on Saturday carrying winds in excess of 149 kilometres (92 miles) per hour, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Power blackouts caused major disruptions to factories in northern Vietnam, which is a major production hub for global tech firms such as Samsung and Foxconn.The north was also battling serious flooding on Monday, with several communities partially underwater.The storm killed 59 people in Vietnam, state media reported, 44 of them in landslides and flash floods. The death toll had earlier been put at 21.Authorities said on Monday that 247 people had been injured."The (flooding) situation is very serious. We have ordered the discharge of water (from reservoirs)," Nguyen Hoang Hiep, deputy minister of agriculture and rural development, said in a statement."Localities must be active to support and ensure the safety of their people and assets."At least 24 others were killed as Yagi tore through southern China and the Philippines before hitting Vietnam.Some 1.5 million people were still without electricity in Vietnam on Monday and a major bridge across the swollen and fast-moving Red River collapsed in northern Phu Tho province.

News.Az