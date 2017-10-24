U-17 World Cup: Ghana and Mali Enter Round of 16

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ghana and Mali have easily booked places in the Round of 16 at FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Ghana knocked out India with a 4—0 victory over the hosts. Both games took place in New Delhi, India. The Malians beat New Zealand 3—1 and finished second in Group B behind Paraguay.

Ghana—India: 4—0

Ghana leaped from third in Group A to finish first after beating India with a 4-0 win. The Black Starlets joined the United States and Colombia in finishing on six points but ended top because of a better goal difference Captain Eric Ayiah scored two goals, once in each half, before Emmanuel Toku, and Richard Danso added their goals.

Next week, in Mumbai, the two-time winners will compete with one of the best third-placed teams.

Mali—New Zealand: 3—1

As YEN Newspaper has already informed, the Eaglets took the lead through a significant strike from Salam Jiddou after 18 minutes, with Djemoussa Traore doubling the lead.

New Zealand scored in 72 minutes, but a panicky finish was dispelled as Lassana N'Diaye scored the third goal for Mali. It was his third goal during this tournament.

On Tuesday, in Goa, Mali will play against the team which finished second in Group F.

