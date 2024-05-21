U.S. regulator ends prelim review of Tesla's Model X over seat belt issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. auto safety regulator has closed a probe into more than 100,000 Tesla Model X vehicles after the automaker issued a recall to fix front seat belt failures, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The regulator said it was closing the investigation in view of the recalls and updates launched by Tesla, adding that it may take additional action in the future, if needed.Tesla filed a safety recall of some vehicles in July 2023 and had last June updated procedures requiring a first-row seat belt to be disconnected from and reconnected to its pretensioner anchor, the NHTSA said.The NHTSA had said in March 2023 it is opening a probe into 50,000 Tesla Model X vehicles after receiving two complaints reporting front seat belt failures in March.

News.Az