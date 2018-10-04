UAE citizen excluded from ‘black list’ of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UAE citizen expressed his apology for an unauthorized visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan

Ibrahim Ahmed Mohammed Abdalla, a citizen of the United Arab Emirates, has sent a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan asking for a removal of his name from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

In his letter, Mohammed Abdalla noted that he travelled to Nagorno-Karabakh in 2015 and he was unaware about the consequences of that visit. He underlined that this visit shall not give a meaning of disrespect for Republic of Azerbaijan and its people, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Reaffirming his full respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, its laws and regulations, the UAE citizen expressed his apology to the Government and people of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Mohammed Abdalla expressed regrets for this visit and mentioned that his visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia in no way served for the promotion of illegal regime established in the seized lands of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, he attested that he would refrain from such visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in the future. The UAE citizen also asked for permission to visit our country in the future.

His appeal was considered and a decision was made to exclude him from the list of undesirable persons of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

News.Az

News.Az