UAE condemns military attacks on Iran, calls for restraint

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the military targeting of Iran and expressed deep concern over the ongoing escalation and its impact on regional stability, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the "importance of exercising the highest levels of restraint and wisdom to avoid risks and the expansion of conflict.”It “reaffirmed the UAE’s position that enhancing dialogue, adhering to international law, and respecting the sovereignty of states are essential foundations for resolving current crises.”“The UAE emphasizes the necessity of resolving disputes through diplomatic means, rather than confrontation and escalation,” the statement added.

