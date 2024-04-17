UAE declares readiness to support Azerbaijan during its COP29 Presidency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber in Abu Dhabi, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

At the meeting, the ministers noted that the presidents of both countries attach special importance to the deepening of friendly, brotherly and partner relations and the comprehensive development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE.

The strategic role of cooperation with the UAE in the implementation of Azerbaijan's green energy agenda was discussed. The parties stated that the foundation of two solar and one wind power plants with a capacity of 1 GW will be laid this year as a part of the phased implementation of 10 GW onshore and offshore green energy projects with Masdar, and agreed to create new production capacities, as well as to accelerate the processes.

During the conversation, discussions were held with ADNOC on the First -Phase Absheron project, expanding cooperation in the upstream sector of both countries, as well as preparation for the COP29 and intensive contacts in this regard. The UAE's support for the development of an energy partnership with Azerbaijan aimed at effective results, as well as Azerbaijan during the COP29 Presidency, was expressed.

