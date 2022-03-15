UAE hails Azerbaijan’s successful green energy policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is implementing a successful policy in the field of green energy, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates Suhail Al Mazrouei said.

He made the statement at a press conference on Tuesday following a groundbreaking ceremony for the 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant to be built in Azerbaijan by UAE’s Masdar company, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The UAE minister noted that the Garadagh Solar Power Plant will allow significantly reducing CO2 emissions. “The implementation of this project will reduce CO2 emissions to 2,000 tons per year and provide electricity to 110,000 residential buildings,” he added.

Al Mazrouei emphasized that the UAE involvement in the Garadagh Solar Power Plant is of great importance for further expansion of the strategic partnership with Azerbaijan.

