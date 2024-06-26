UAE mediates another Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates has announced that its mediation succeeded in exchanging 180 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine, according to media reports.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the latest mediation, the fifth since the beginning of this year, is “a result of the UAE leveraging its distinct ties and partnership with both sides, including its role as a reliable mediator between the parties.”Previous mediation efforts by the UAE since the start of 2024 have facilitated four prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine.In December 2022, the UAE also successfully mediated a prisoner swap between the US and Russia.The UAE has positioned itself as a neutral broker trying to facilitate dialogue and de-escalation between Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

News.Az