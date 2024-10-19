UAE mediates Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Ukraine successfully exchanged 190 prisoners of war in a swap facilitated by the United Arab Emirates, according to the latter’s foreign ministry.

Each country handed over 95 prisoners as part of the ninth swap arranged since the beginning of the year, the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, foreign media. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its thanks to the two countries for their co-operation and response to the UAE's mediation efforts to make the prisoner exchange process a success despite the challenges of the current war conditions,” its statement read.It added that the exchange reflected the “friendship that unites the UAE and the two countries”. Russia and Ukraine have been at war for more than two-and-a-half years.The Russian Defence Ministry said the returning service members were undergoing medical checks in Belarus, an ally and neighbour.Ukraine did not immediately confirm or issue a public statement on the exchange.The last swap – involving 103 prisoners from both sides – took place in September and was also mediated by the UAE.

News.Az