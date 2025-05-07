UAE mediating Israel-Syria backchannel talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates established a backchannel for dialogue between Israel and Syria last month, according to three sources familiar with the matter, as Syria’s new leadership looks to regional partners for assistance in handling growing tensions with Israel.

The indirect contacts, which had not been previously reported, are focused on security and intelligence matters and confidence-building between two states with no official relations, a person with direct knowledge of the matter, a Syrian security source, and a regional intelligence official told Reuters. News.Az reports.

The first source described the effort, which began days after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa visited the UAE on April 13, as currently focused on “technical matters,” and said there was no limit to what may eventually be discussed.

The senior Syrian security source told Reuters the backchannel was limited strictly to security-related issues, focusing on several counterterrorism files.

The source said that purely military matters, particularly those concerning Israeli army activities in Syria, fell outside the scope of the current channel.

The intelligence source said UAE security officials, Syrian intelligence officials and former Israeli intelligence officials were involved in the mechanism, among others.

They spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Syria’s presidency and the UAE foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment. The Israeli prime minister’s office declined to comment.

The mediation effort preceded Israeli strikes in Syria last week, including one just 500 yards from the presidential palace in Damascus, and Reuters could not establish if the mechanism has been used since the strikes occurred.

Israel has framed the strikes as a message to Syria’s new rulers in response to threats against Syria’s Druze, a minority sect that is an offshoot of Islam with adherents in Syria, Lebanon and Israel.

News.Az