UAE president arrives in Azerbaijan

  Politics
UAE president arrives in Azerbaijan
Photo: AZERTAC

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Azerbaijan on Tuesday for an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the UAE president at Fuzuli International Airport, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev welcomed President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

At the airport, the UAE president was briefed on the Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Lachin International Airports constructed in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

