UAE president sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani president

President of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“I extend to you and to the friendly people of Azerbaijan my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan, the Republic Day, and ask you to convey to your people that the people of the United Arab Emirates feel proud in this regard,” the UAE president said.

“I wish Your Excellency the best of health, happiness, continued success and the friendly people of Azerbaijan prosperity and progress,” he added.

