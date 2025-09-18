The post reads: “I had the pleasure of meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Karabakh to review the evolving bilateral ties between the UAE and Azerbaijan. Building on the momentum of our recently signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, we explored new avenues of cooperation aimed at driving economic development, creating shared opportunities, and supporting regional and global peace and stability.”
UAE president shares post on visit to Azerbaijan
- 18 Sep 2025 12:43
- 18 Sep 2025 12:44
- Politics
Photo: AZERTAC
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared a post on the social media platform X about his visit to Azerbaijan and meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.
I had the pleasure of meeting with President Ilham Aliyev (@PresidentAZ) in Karabakh to review the evolving bilateral ties between the UAE and Azerbaijan. Building on the momentum of our recently signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, we explored new avenues of… pic.twitter.com/5e0DDw9nOl— محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 16, 2025