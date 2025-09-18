Yandex metrika counter

UAE president shares post on visit to Azerbaijan
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared a post on the social media platform X about his visit to Azerbaijan and meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The post reads: “I had the pleasure of meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Karabakh to review the evolving bilateral ties between the UAE and Azerbaijan. Building on the momentum of our recently signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, we explored new avenues of cooperation aimed at driving economic development, creating shared opportunities, and supporting regional and global peace and stability.”


