UAE to test 20% of its population for COVID-19

UAE to test 20% of its population for COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates plans to test two million people, or about 20% of the population, over the next two months after a spike in COVID-19 cases, Reuters reported.

“While it is worrying to see a slight increase in cases in the past few days, it is a reminder that we all should be responsible and committed to follow health practices,” government spokesperson Amna al-Shamsi said late on Monday.

“UAE health authorities continue to increase testing capacity for Covid-19, with additional 2 million tests to be performed in the coming two months, across the country,” she noted.

The UAE confirmed 528 COVID-19 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number to 52,068. The death toll has reached 324. The daily cases decreased from a peak level of over 900 at the end of May to an average of 300 to 400 but rose to 700 over the weekend.


