UAE transformed into world’s one of most stable, developed and successful countries: Azerbaijani President

“I’d like to express gratitude to the President of the UAE for inviting me to attend this important gathering. It’s a big honor for me to speak in front of this audience. Yesterday, we had an excellent meeting with Mr. President and once again confirmed the strategic importance of relationship between the UAE and Azerbaijan in many areas,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the official opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week held in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, News.Az reports.

“I want to congratulate the President and the people of the UAE with tremendous achievements in rapid development. Under your leadership, Mr. President, the UAE transformed into world’s one of the most stable, developed and successful countries. And we, your brothers in Azerbaijan, are really proud of what you are doing,” the head of state added.

