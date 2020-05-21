UAE vice-president congratulates Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“I extend to you and to the people of Azerbaijan my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of your country, the Republic Day,” Al Maktoum said in his letter.

“I wish Your Excellency the best of health, happiness, continued success and the friendly people of Azerbaijan prosperity and progress under your wise leadership,” he added.

News.Az