UAE’s Masdar is reliable and important partner for Azerbaijan - energy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

UAE’s Masdar Company is an important and reliable partner of Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov as he met with UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the Energy Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, as well as the meeting between the two heads of state, are a manifestation of high-level relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE. He underlined that energy occupies an important place in the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE.

"Currently, the main priority of Azerbaijan is to produce electricity and hydrogen from renewable energy sources, integrate them into the country's energy network, transport them to new European markets, and create the necessary infrastructure. Masdar is our important and reliable partner in implementing this multifaceted activity," the minister said.

Emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in the field of “green energy”, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazroui said that they attach great importance to energy cooperation with Azerbaijan within the context of brotherhood, and expressed his country's support for the realization of joint mega projects.

During the conversation, the sides also exchanged views on the latest situation in the global energy markets.

News.Az