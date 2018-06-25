UAE's mobile operator cancels roaming agreement with 'Karabakh Telecom'

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of the actions taken by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Arab Emirates, the roaming agreement of UAE's mobile operator Etisalat with "Karabakh Telecom", an illegal operator of mobile communication in occupied Karabakh, has been canceled.

"Contrary to the rules and regulations of the International Telecommunication Union, Armenia also applies the +374 international code for the occupied territories, thus illegally interfering with Azerbaijan's radio-telecommunication space and radio frequencies. In addition, while the International Telecommunication Union is responsible for allocation of MMC and MNC codes, 'Karabakh Telecom' violates its E.212 directive and attributes the "283" country code and "04" network code to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev has said.

At present, the 'Karabakh Telecom' company is also involved in corruption-related criminal cases in Armenia.

Based on the norms and principles of international law, the guidelines and rules of the International Telecommunication Union, as well as the rules of corporate ethics, the roaming cooperation of 'Karabakh Telecom' which acts illegally in the occupied territories of our country will also be suspended with other international mobile operators.

News.Az

News.Az