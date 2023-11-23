UAE’s national day marked in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official reception marking the 52nd anniversary of the Independence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been held in Baku, News.Az reports.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Azerbaijan Mohammed Murad Al Blooshi highlighted the development history of the UAE.

Noting that more than 30 years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the diplomat said that the UAE and Azerbaijan enjoy high-level bilateral relations based on cooperation and mutual respect. He emphasized that reciprocal visits of the heads of state, constantly expanding trade, economic and cultural ties contribute the progressive development of relations.

Mohammed Murad Al Blooshi also touched upon the cooperation in the field of renewable energy, oil and gas and other fields, adding that 40 documents have been signed in this regard so far.

“Citizens of both countries are exempted from obtaining visas,” the ambassador underlined.

Noting that 2023 has been declared the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, the diplomat said that the UAE has created a model of sustainable economic development on a global scale and is one of the largest international donors.

Congratulating the people of the United Arab Emirates on the national holiday, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev stressed that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to relations with the UAE. “Our relations, based on mutual respect, firm friendship and brotherhood, enriched by the Islamic heritage, are constantly developing both in a bilateral format and within international organizations,” Amrullayev added.

The event then featured a concert program.

