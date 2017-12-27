UAE’s oilfield services company registered in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

AlMansoori Petroleum Services, the UAE’s oilfield services company, passed registration in Azerbaijan, the Vergiler newspaper of the Taxes Ministry reported Dec

Ibrahim Al-Alawi is the legal representative of the new company, which was registered in Azerbaijan’s Taxes Ministry Oct. 30, 2017.

According to AzerNews, the company is registered at the following address: Binagadi district, 7th microdistrict, house #5, Baku.

AlMansoori Petroleum Services was originally established in 1977 as AlMansoori Specialized Engineering to provide oilfield services in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

News.Az

