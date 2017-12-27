Yandex metrika counter

UAE’s oilfield services company registered in Azerbaijan

  • Economics
  • Share
UAE’s oilfield services company registered in Azerbaijan

AlMansoori Petroleum Services, the UAE’s oilfield services company, passed registration in Azerbaijan, the Vergiler newspaper of the Taxes Ministry reported Dec

Ibrahim Al-Alawi is the legal representative of the new company, which was registered in Azerbaijan’s Taxes Ministry Oct. 30, 2017.

According to AzerNews, the company is registered at the following address: Binagadi district, 7th microdistrict, house #5, Baku.

AlMansoori Petroleum Services was originally established in 1977 as AlMansoori Specialized Engineering to provide oilfield services in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      